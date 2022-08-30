A whopping 1 million challenges have been accepted by enthusiastic Cartoon Network Climate Champions worldwide. These are everyday heroes who have decided to take action by heeding the call to protect our earth, one challenge at a time!
Launched in June 2021, the Cartoon Network Climate Champions initiative, aimed at giving kids the tools to act and fight against climate change, invited kids across EMEA to take on small and fun challenges that can make a world of difference to help protect their environment – and kids across Africa have been exceptional!
Of the one million accepted challenges, 18% are from Africa, meaning close to 190 000 African kids actively participated in making an environmental difference. From planting trees and saving water to reusing everyday household items to create useful crafts, our young, real-life superheroes are determined to fight against climate change, and the growing numbers across Africa are proof that our future is in safe hands!
This multi-award-winning campaign has taken away a Bronze Award for the Environmental Category and a Silver Award for the Arts and Entertainment Category at the 2022 PRISM Awards, South Africa’s highly sought-after public relations and communications awards. The campaign also won an Africa SABRE Award in the Media, Arts and Entertainment Category. The Africa SABRE Awards recognizes superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement and puts a spotlight on the industry’s most compelling work, especially focusing on programs and initiatives that drives real business impact across the continent. The most recent award, announced in July 2022, was the IPRA Golden World Awards, recognizing excellence in public relations on a global platform. These are all testament to the fact that Cartoon Network’s Climate Champions is making great strides on a local and international front.
Monika Oomen, VP, Brand, Communications and Franchise, Kids EMEA, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Climate change is an important issue to the younger generation, and we can see this in their desire to not only talk about saving the planet but to take action too. Cartoon Network’s Climate Champions provides an engaging platform to inspire kids in this mission and to show them that every action, however small, can make a difference. Hitting one million challenges is a huge milestone that reaffirms our pride in this project and the inspirational kids that have taken part. We look forward to celebrating the next million!”