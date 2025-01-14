Skip to content

Chad’s Ruling Party Wins Most Seats in Parliament

Chad’s ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) secured 124 of 188 parliamentary seats in last month’s election, dominating the country’s first parliamentary vote in over a decade. Boycotted by over 10 opposition parties, including the main opposition party, Transformers, the election saw a voter turnout of 51.5%. President Mahamat Idriss Deby, who took power in 2021 after his father’s death, positioned the election as a step toward decentralization and democracy. Critics, however, worried that it would be a repeat of last year’s disputed presidential election, calling the process a “charade.” The results consolidate Deby’s political power amidst ongoing security challenges, including Boko Haram’s attacks and strained relations with France. Provisional results were announced by the electoral commission’s head, Ahmed Bartchiret, with opposition parties yet to comment.

Source: AP

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.