The ruling United Hearts Movement (MCU) of Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has formalized a political cooperation agreement with Russia’s United Russia party, led by President Vladimir Putin. Signed remotely, the agreement signifies growing ties between the two nations, following Touadéra’s recent official visit to Moscow. Key figures, including Russian senator Andrei Klimov and Central African National Assembly President Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, facilitated the deal. Russian officials present included Dimitri Sityi, who is reportedly connected to Wagner Group operations in Bangui. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration between the two ruling parties through joint projects and legislative exchanges. However, critics, including Central African Republic’s opposition leader Crépin Mboli-Goumba, warn of potential threats to the country’s sovereignty, accusing the MCU of intending to emulate United Russia’s oppressive tactics. The deal underscores the evolving partnership between Bangui and Moscow as the Central African Republic prepares for its year-end presidential election.

Source: africanews.