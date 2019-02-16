Castle of Good Hope, A Perfect Family Excursion

Castles are amazing places to explore as a family. Younger kids can enjoy playing the chivalrous knight or the warrior queen, older children can soak up the fascinating history, and parents can marvel at the architectural prowess involved in creating such incredible edifices. And the best thing about visiting castles with kids is that, unlike museums, there tends to be space for children to run around and areas for picnics, making it easy to spend the whole day out stepping back in time.

Castle of Good Hope – Cape Town, South Africa

While lacking the child-focused bells and whistles of some of the other castles on this list, the oldest surviving building in South Africa shares its story in a series of exhibitions and museums that won’t overwhelm young minds. After an info download, walk the battlements, take in the view and get your collective heads round the fact this inland castle was once on the seafront. Did we mention there are weekday canon firings too?

Kids will love: the pomp and ceremony of the changing of the keys at 10am each day.

