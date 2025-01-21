Cameroon Faces Uncertainty as Paul Biya Prepares for Eighth Term

As Cameroon prepares for elections later this year, 91-year-old President Paul Biya is expected to seek an eighth term, extending his 42-year rule and making him the longest-serving leader in Africa. While Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) rallies behind him, critics cite his age and health as barriers to addressing pressing issues like the Anglophone separatist conflict. Opposition voices argue that Biya’s prolonged leadership stifles progress. However, they are fragmented and unable to offer a unified alternative. Meanwhile, Biya’s son, Franck Biya, is reportedly being groomed as his successor. The country’s economy, marked by slowed GDP growth and high poverty levels, further complicates matters. With corruption rampant and infrastructure lacking, many question whether another Biya term can resolve Cameroon’s entrenched challenges.

Source: DW