Calls for Buhari to Go Squashed

Nigerian opposition senators are pushing for President Muhammadu Buhari to face impeachment, less than a year before the end of his second term in office, over the country’s spreading security problems. In February 2023, Nigerians go to the polls to elect a new president in a hotly contested vote where security and the state of the economy will be the main issues. At a closed Senate session, senators of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) tried to introduce a motion giving Buhari six weeks to improve the country’s security or face impeachment, Senator Philip Aduda said. Aduda said the motion was blocked by the Senate president, prompting a walkout by opposition senators. Parliament is controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and any move to impeach Buhari would require support from two-thirds of the 109 senators. Nigeria is struggling with security problems across its vast territory, including armed robberies by criminal gangs, an armed uprising in the northeast and a spate of mass school abductions in the northwest. The government’s information minister Lai Mohammed said the impeachment move was propaganda.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA