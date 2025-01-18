Skip to content

Building a Luxury African Alcohol Brand

West African entrepreneurs are reclaiming the region’s legacy in high-end spirits with innovative brands like Reign Rums and Pedro’s ogogoro. Amma Mensah’s Reign Rums blends Ghanaian heritage with luxury, crafting premium rums aged in repurposed barrels and adorned with Ashanti royal insignia. Similarly, Lola Pedro is revitalizing ogogoro, a smoky spirit tied to anti-colonial resistance, positioning it as a high-end product to shed its informal reputation. Both target the luxury market, selling in Africa, Europe, and beyond. Though scaling up to challenge global brands is daunting, these efforts could one day make West African spirits globally iconic.

Source: The Economist

