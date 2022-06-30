To a marketer, entrepreneur or creative, the question of customer relevance is growing in importance and complexity. The always-on, distraction-hungry and algorithm-driven marketplace, from which customer data has never been easier to access, can overwhelm rather than enlighten. At this year’s Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC), a host of inspiring African and international speakers will provide insights, stories and strategies to help us hit that sweet spot of customer relevance.
Thirty thought leaders (eight of whom are international) will appear over the course of one day at this year’s virtual event on 29 July. Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC, says the power of the conference is in being able to gather so many of Africa’s advertising and marketing thought leaders together in one virtual place, on one day. “From powerful brands to agile independents, we have a strong selection of the best of the best providing leading thinking on what it takes for today’s marketing to be relevant. Most talks are short and sharp at 15 minutes, in a TED Talks-style format,” says Dale. Already over a thousand delegates have registered.
The host, Gugulethu Mfuphi, will be joined by Xolisa Dyeshana, Group Creative Director at Joe Public, and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries. Together they will introduce the Nedbank IMC 2022 line-up, which includes:
- Kathryn Williams, Managing Director of KMint (Australia)
- Ron Thurston, bestselling author of Retail Pride (United States)
- Tyrona Heath, Director of Market Engagement and The B2B Institute, a LinkedIn think thank (United States)
- Greg Hoffman, Global Brand Leader and former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nike (United States)
- Joeri van den Bergh, cofounder and Managing Partner of InSites Consulting (Netherlands)
- Ben Williams, Global Chief Creative Experience Officer of TBWA Worldwide (United States)
- Monali Shah, Integrated Marketing and Communications Specialist (Nigeria)
- Scott Thwaites, Head of Emerging Markets at TikTok Global Business Solutions (United Arab Emirates)
- Maps Maponyane, TV presenter, producer, actor and entrepreneur (South Africa)
- Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA South Africa (South Africa)
- Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive of Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (South Africa)
- Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association for Communication and Advertising (South Africa)
- Warren Moss, Founder and CEO of Demographica (South Africa)
- Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group (South Africa)
- Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank (South Africa)
- Lebo Madiba, Founder of PR Powerhouse (South Africa)
- Clinton Middleton, CEO of GrowThrough (South Africa)
- Bernice Samuels, Group Marketing Executive of MTN Group (South Africa)
- Tshego Tshukutswane, Senior Director of Consulting by Kantar (Netherlands)
- Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC (South Africa)
- Sphe Vundla, Corporate Brand Director of South African Breweries (South Africa)
- Saks Ntombela, Group CEO of Hollard Insurance (South Africa)
- Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer of Hollard Insurance (South Africa)
- Karabo Songo, Group CEO of Brave Group (South Africa)
- Sadika Fakir, Integrated Media and Digital Director at Tiger Brands (South Africa)
- Faheem Chaudhry, Partner and Managing Director of M&C Saatchi Abel (South Africa)
- Haydn Townsend, Managing Director of Accenture Song (South Africa)
The collective insights of these 30 top marketing thinkers will be powerful. ‘In our goal to bring the discussion of marketing relevance to our delegates, it’s safe to say that Nedbank IMC has left no stone unturned,’ says Dale.
Virtual tickets are available at R1 999 (excluding VAT)
Group discounts are available.
Book now at imcconference.com.
Nedbank IMC 2022 bursaries are available at imcconference.com/imc-bursaries/.