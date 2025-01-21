Skip to content

BRICS Bloc Welcomes Nigeria as New Partner Country

Nigeria has officially joined the BRICS bloc as a “partner country,” further swelling the ranks of the group of emerging economies. BRICS was originally founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China as an emerging market alternative to the Group of Seven (G7) forum. In 2010, it expanded to include South Africa. Over the years, the organization has increasingly attracted global interest, leading to the addition of Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates in 2024. Nigeria is one of the countries that have shown interest in becoming a BRICS member. While it hasn’t achieved that status, it is the bloc’s ninth partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Nigeria shares common interests with BRICS nations and its inclusion reflects its status as Africa’s largest economy.

Source: AP

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.