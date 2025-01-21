BRICS Bloc Welcomes Nigeria as New Partner Country

Nigeria has officially joined the BRICS bloc as a “partner country,” further swelling the ranks of the group of emerging economies. BRICS was originally founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China as an emerging market alternative to the Group of Seven (G7) forum. In 2010, it expanded to include South Africa. Over the years, the organization has increasingly attracted global interest, leading to the addition of Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates in 2024. Nigeria is one of the countries that have shown interest in becoming a BRICS member. While it hasn’t achieved that status, it is the bloc’s ninth partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Nigeria shares common interests with BRICS nations and its inclusion reflects its status as Africa’s largest economy.

Source: AP