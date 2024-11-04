BREAKTHEBLADE – A Nguvu Collective Campaign

“Every Blade Broken is a Life Saved” – Nguvu Collective, KEWOPA & Anti-FGM Board Kenya Launch a Collective Fight Against FGM at a Public Event

Sounding a clarion call against Female Genital Mutilation in Kenya, women’s rights organisation Nguvu Collective, KEWOPA and Anti-FGM Board Kenya joined hands to launch a collective fight to eradicate the human rights violation from the country through a creative campaign called “Break The Blade”.

Today, in Nairobi, the campaign featured a symbolic breaking of the blade activity by Mrs. Bernadette Resian Loloju, Chief Executive Officer of Anti-FGM Board Kenya, Madam Ipato Surum, Anti FGM Board Chairperson, and members of KEWOPA including Hon Naisula Lesuuda, Samburu West MP, Hon Donya Dorice Aburi, Kisii County MP, Hon Pauline Lenguris, National Assembly Women Rep Samburu County, Senator Hamida Kibwana, and Nguvu Change Leaders Selina Nkoile and Naomy Kolian.

(L-R) Ajra Abdullatif Mohamed, Social Change Campaigns & Partnerships Nguvu Collective, Preethi Herman CEO Nguvu Collective , CEO of Anti FGM Board Bernadette Loloju, MP Kisii County Doris Donya, Chair of Anti F

(L-R) MP Kisii County Doris Donya, Chair of Anti FGM Board Ipato Surum,CEO of Anti FGM Board Bernadette Loloju, Senator Hamida Kibwana, Nguvu Change Leader Selina Nkoile, Nguvu Change Leader Naomi Kolian

Launching the campaign, Preethi Herman, CEO of Nguvu Collective said, “Nguvu Change Leaders Selina Nkoile and Naomy Kolian at the forefront of the #BREAKTHEBLADE campaign are survivors of FGM, who have emerged as strong anti-FGM activists in their counties because they don’t want any girl child to undergo the trauma they were subjected to. Their strong personal stories have inspired other activists to support them. Efforts to end FGM cannot exist in isolation. Nguvu Collective believes in the power of collective action, and this event is just another example of how Nguvu Change Leaders join hands with policy makers and civil society partners to elevate and amplify conversations on critical human rights issues that shock the world.”

“The Kenyan Government has put laws and policies in place to tackle FGM. Kenya is the only country with an Anti-FGM Board. The Anti-FGM board is working on a safeguarding policy, which we will be sharing. We will bring all stakeholders on board and emphasise it is important for us to know how we speak about FGM,” Mrs. Bernadette Resian Loloju, Chief Executive Officer of Anti-FGM Board Kenya, said.

The “Break The Blade” campaign was officially launched at a ceremonial event in Nairobi and concurrently on Nguvu Collective’s social media platforms with a video featuring 10 Change Leaders – Selina Nkoile, Naomy Kelai Kolian, Deborah Monari, Harriet Afandi, Sylvia Awinja, Veronica Mwende, Ermiyas Males, Mical Imbukwa, Josephine Mwende and Sharon Ingato.

Hon. Donya Dorice Aburi, Kisii County Woman MP spoke about the significance of the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2023 that she has sponsored in the National Assembly, in the eradication of harmful practices like FGM. “I have a Bill in Parliament and I want to amend the Sexual Offences Bill so that we can have countrywide awareness from the Ministry of Education on FGM, teen pregnancies, drugs and substance abuse, and gender issues.”

Hon. Naisula Lesuuda, Member of Parliament Samburu West, said, “We have to end the stigma faced by women from communities that practice FGM so that they do not fear that they cannot be leaders, cannot get married or participate in important issues in society.”

Women Representative For Samburu County, Hon. Pauline Lenguris said, “How come it’s only men who make the decisions that affect the lives of the women, the reproductive life of the women, how many children will I have and how to act? I think our women are still suffering a lot, because their productive health is entirely controlled by men but there is a lot of awareness that has been happening.”

Nominated Member of the Senate, Hon. Hamida Kibwana, appealed to Kenyan youth to play a significant role in ensuring gender equity. “I am very happy with the advocacy we have seen from young people, the Gen Z. Can we have Gen Z play a special part in ensuring the rights of girls and women are protected?” Senator Kibwana said.

According to the Kenya Demographic & Health Survey (KDHS), in 2022, the prevalence of FGM in the country was around 15 per cent. It also showed that the prevalence of FGM generally increases with age, with 9 per cent of women aged 15-19 having been circumcised, compared to 23 per cent of women aged 45-49. Though the data shows an improvement from previous surveys conducted in 2014 and 1998, when the prevalence rates were 21 per cent and 38 per cent respectively, the worrying factor is that many girls are still being subjected to this practice despite the practise being outlawed.

The #BREAKTHEBLADE campaign is a collective effort by Nguvu Change Leaders to mobilise support and action against this dehumanising ritual.

“Every cut, every scar, is a violation of a girl’s fundamental rights. Every blade broken is a life saved from irreversible trauma. That’s why we are doing this, as a reminder and call to action for people to take a stand with us. We want to send a clear message that FGM robs millions of their childhood and future. With over 230 million survivors, this cruelty must be confronted with a united front and unwavering resolve. We are calling for more people to join us. Let us unite our voices to #BreakTheBlade.” said Nguvu Change Leaders, after they joined Nguvu Collective CEO Preethi Herman in symbolically breaking the blade.

Partner organisations Nivishe Foundation, Men Against FGM Foundation, Youth Anti-FGM Network, Africa Coordinating Centre for Abandonment of FGM of the University of Nairobi, Department of Social & Development Studies of Mount Kenya University also joined Nguvu Collective in breaking the blade.