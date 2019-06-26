Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2018/19 – Kenya’s Best Brands

* SAFARICOM IS THE MOST ADMIRED MADE IN KENYA BRAND

* SAFARICOM IS THE MOST ADMIRED NSE LISTED BRAND

* KCB IS THE MOST ADMIRED FINANCIAL SERVICES BRAND IN KENYA

* CITIZEN IS THE MOST ADMIRED MEDIA BRAND IN KENYA

* COCA COLA IS THE OVERALL MOST ADMIRED BRAND IN KENYA

* NIKE IS THE MOST ADMIRED BRAND IN EAST AFRICA AND RETAINS ITS POSITION AS OVERALL MOST ADMIRED BRAND IN AFRICA

* NON AFRICAN BRANDS DOMINATE AFRICA AT 86% OF TOP 100 BRANDS IN AFRICA

Today, the NSE in partnership with Geopoll, Kantar, Brand Leadership and africapractice, hosted Brand Africa’s announcement of the Most Admired Brands in Kenya. The list, the 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, is based on the comprehensive pan-Africa survey of the most admired brands among African consumers. In the Kenya and regional results, which are dominated by non-African brands, Coca Cola was recognized as the overall Most Admired Brand in Kenya. Safaricom leads as the Most Admired Brand Made in Kenya and the Most Admired Made in Kenya Brand Listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchage.

In recognizing the catalytic impact of media and financial services in Africa, Brand Africa has a separate prompted question in the survey to highlight the Most Admired Financial Services Brands and Most Admired Media Brands in Africa.

In the media sub-survey, where the pan-African list is dominated by Europe (40%), North America (20%) and Asia (20%) by global media brands with extensive pan-African reach, UK’s BBC, South Africa’s DSTV, USA’s CNN, Qatar’s Al Jazeera and France’s RFI lead the list of most admired media in Africa. In Kenya, Citizen Television was recognized as the Most Admired Media Brand Made in Kenya.

Where the pan-African media category albeit dominated by global brands, remains fragmented with numerous local and regional brands in all markets, the financial services category is relatively consolidated and African – with 64% of the Top 25 financial services brands, led by Togo’s Ecobank (#1), South Africa’s FNB (#2) and ABSA (#3) among the Top 10, are all made in Africa and pan-African. Kenya’s KCB was recognized as the most admired financial services brand in Kenya. Safaricom’s Mpesa (#13), retained its pole position among mobile money brands with Orange Money (#18), MTN Mobile Money (#19) and Tigo (#23), underscores the impact of not only Mpesa as the catalyst, but mobile as a key enabler for financial access.

In a comparison of the most admired brands in Kenya versus East Africa region, while Nike is leading brand in East Africa, Coke is the leading brand in Kenya. Fifty percent of the brands, all non-African – Coca Cola, Samsung, Airtel, Apple and Nike – are common between Kenya and the region.

In a category analysis, Kenya Airways (Aviation/Transport), Citizen (Media), Safaricom (Telecoms), Tusker (Alcoholic Beverages), KCB (Financial Services) are the leading Made in Kenya brands in a list that’s 50% African (Kenya) and 50% non-African.

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa rankings, developed by pan-African branding and reputation advisory firm, Brand Leadership Group supported by GeoPoll the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, and strategic analysis and insights by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company. The rankings are based on a comprehensive survey among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, conducted in 25 countries which collectively account for 80% of Africa’s population and 75% of the continent’s GDP.

In the main overall Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands list announced in May at the JSE in South Africa, while the top 100 is relatively stable, African brands faltered to an all-time low of 14% share of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa. Oover the past three years Africa’s share of the most admired brands has declined from a high of 25% in 2013/14 to lows of 16% in 2015/16, 16% in 2016/17 and 17% in 2017/18 respectively. In the Top 100, the US sports and fitness mega brand, Nike retained the overall #1 brand in Africa spontaneously recalled by consumers. The most admired African brands spontaneously recalled by Africans were South Africa’s leading pan-African telecoms brand, MTN, followed by Ethiopia’s Anbessa and Nigeria’s, Dangote. Where consumers were prompted to recall an African brand, Nigeria’s Dangote, was the most admired African brand, with South Africa’s MTN and Ethiopia’s Anbessa rounding out the Top 3.

In a geographical spread that covers brands from 25 countries in Africa, North America, Europe and Asian brands lead the list with 41%, 28%, and 17% respectively rounding up the continental spread of brands Africans admire.

“One of the biggest challenges facing Africa is transforming its vibrant entrepreneurial energy and environment to create competitive brands that meet the needs of its growing consumer market, says Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership. “More importantly, as is evident with Safaricom, Mpesa and Tusker, the leading made in Kenya brands, the next biggest challenge is retaining the ownership of these brands and ultimately the profits in Africa. These rankings are an important metric of and challenge for creating home-grown competitive African brands that will transform the African promise and change its narrative and image as a competitive continent.”

GeoPoll used their sophisticated mobile survey platform and its proprietary access to a database of over 250 million respondents in emerging markets around the globe to identify the most admired brands in Africa among a representative sample of African consumers.

“The scope of the Brand Africa study across such a diverse sample and geographic spread would be impossible to achieve using traditional research methodologies,” says Nicholas Becker, GeoPoll CEO. “Using GeoPoll’s mobile-based research platform and large panel of respondents, we were able to quickly gather more than 15,000 brand mentions from 25 countries in Africa, providing brands with valuable data that will inform their growth. GeoPoll was pleased to partner with Brand Africa once again to gather this vital research across Africa.”