Botswana will host the 5th and 22nd edition of the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) at the Grand Palm GICC.
Themed “Igniting Intra-Africa tourism through inclusive intra-Africa trade, partnerships and Investments”, the intra-African travel game-changing event will take place in Gaborone in November 2022 and is expected to bring together industry leaders from across Africa and the rest of the world.
The country will host the next three editions from 2022, 2023 and 2024. It will be the second Southern African country to host the event after Durban, South Africa staged it in 2019. Other past host countries are Ghana in 2018 and Rwanda in 2020 and 2021.
Botswana takes over the hosting of Africa’s leading tourism Thought Leadership Forum from Rwanda which successfully hosted this gathering in November 2021.
Announcing the next destination for the Pan African tourism event at Meetings Africa 2022 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, the CEO of African Tourism Partners Kwakye Donkor said “The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum has shown the commitment and resolve to the development of the continent’s tourism sector in the last five years. I congratulate Botswana Tourism Organization and its partners for embracing the initiative”.
“We are enthused that the event has become a blueprint for actionable collaboration among African tourism stakeholders and service providers in the past five years. We urge all industry stakeholders across the continent to make time to be in Gaborone this year, and also submit their entries for the 2022 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards.”
Africa Tourism Partners is also grateful to previous hosts Ghana, South Africa, and Rwanda for their immense commitments to the growth of Africa’s Tourism development.
Africa Tourism Leadership Forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that brings together key stakeholders from Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors. It aims to provide a continental platform for dialogue, networking, sharing insights and devising strategies for sustainable travel and tourism development across the continent. It also focuses on the enhancement of Africa’s brand equity and promoting intra-Africa travel.
The African Leadership dialogue platform is designed and convened by Africans in Africa to promote tourism as a priority sector and significant economic development pillar in African states.
The event is organised by Africa Tourism Partners (UNWTO Affiliate Member) and BDO South Africa.