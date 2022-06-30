Celebrate the lifting of COVID restrictions with discounted rates for Africa Travel Week’s leading shows WTM Africa and ILTM Africa 2023
- Book your stand WTM Africa and your table at ILTM Africa 2023 before the end of July 2022 to benefit from exclusive, limited-offer early-bird specials.
- Now that South Africa has officially removed all remaining Covid regulations, including the requirement to wear masks indoors, limits on gatherings and entry restrictions, Africa Travel Week 2023 promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
- The event will be held under the theme ‘Colour your World’
RX Africa has launched an early-bird special for exhibitors who want to secure their spot for Africa Travel Week 2023, including headline shows WTM Africa and ILTM Africa. Both events will return to the Host City of Cape Town with WTM Africa being held at the CTICC from 03 to 05 April 2023 and ILTM Africa from 31 March to 02 April at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens.
“We are excited that South Africa has lifted all remaining Covid restrictions for travel as well as for events and conferences. Now that events are well and truly back, it’s the perfect time to remind exhibitors that there is still time to take advantage of the early-bird special for the 2023 show, which promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
“Next year will be a bumper year for travel and tourism to and from Africa, so we want to give the industry time to budget, get ready and enjoy the best return on investment of their attendance at trade shows, ” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries Portfolio at RX Africa.
COLOUR YOUR WORLD
The theme of Africa Travel Week 2023 will be ‘Colour your World’ – a reminder to the travel industry of the benefits that travel and tourism offer in bringing cultures together, expanding people’s horizons, creating jobs, and developing a more inclusive, diverse and ultimately better world.
But it goes further than that, according to De Jager. “Different colours have determined tourism marketing in the past few years. Green tourism allows us to protect our precious environment and communities. Pink tourism makes the world a more inclusive place. And we are now also seeing the emergence of orange tourism: a celebration of culture, identity, heritage, and creativity”.
Next year’s Africa Travel Week will explore all the different colours in tourism and highlight the importance of each through its various conferences: IBTM Africa, EQUAL Africa and the African Tourism Investment Summit. The African Travel and Tourism Awards returns to award the incredible marketing campaigns that have been developed by and for the travel and tourism industry.
STAY CONNECTED 365
Africa Travel Week’s www.atwconnect.com, a vibrant digital resource brimming with valuable articles, updates, and expert-led podcast sessions, will also bring resources focused on how you can ‘colour your world’ through tourism.
Those within the industry can stay up to speed with further updates by regularly checking ATW Connect, signing up to the mailing list, and joining their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
“It has been a tough couple of years for everyone in the industry, but now that Covid restrictions have been lifted, the future is looking bright,” De Jager concludes.