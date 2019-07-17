Bigen Group Chooses Mauritius To Expand Its Business And Service More Countries In Africa

Bigen Group is an African infrastructure company based in Mauritius – one of a growing pool of companies choosing to set up business in Mauritius as a springboard to opportunity in Africa.
Bigen Group sees lives transformed and local economies boosted by its projects in more than 19 African countries, including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, Congo, Lesotho and Tanzania, not only through sustainable infrastructure development, but also through its value add practice of ‘doing good while doing business’. Financial, technical, socio-economic, environmental and institutional services are provided in sectors covering real estate, water and sanitation, transportation, energy and health.
For a number of reasons, Mauritius is an attractive destination for companies like Bigen Group. Executive Chairperson, Dr Snowy Khoza, cites ease of doing business high on the list. Political stability, the maturity of the market and bilateral agreements with so many African countries are other important factors.
“The bilingualism of the people – fluent in both English and French has helped us to service Francophone Africa as well as Anglophone Africa. For us, this was a key driver for coming to Mauritius. We do not have to worry about the administrative or legal aspects in the countries in which we operate because the team in Mauritius is proactive and understands these markets. This allows us to concentrate on our business and doing what we know best” says Khoza.
Khoza also acknowledges the transition that Mauritius has made, moving from a sugar-based to a diversified economy with a rapidly growing financial sector.
“Mauritius is a haven of knowledge – the only country in the region where you can find all the financial institutions and investors gathered in one place. If we need to start a development project in an African country, the Mauritian team provides the guidance we need, connecting us with the right investors.”
Bigen supports African governments’ sustainable development goals by insightfully providing cost-effective development solutions. Aided by the Group’s partnerships in the Mauritius International Finance Centre (IFC), Bigen’s impact on Africa is wide-reaching. Notable project involvement in African countries includes:
|PROJECT
|THE CHALLENGE
|BIGEN’S INVOLVEMENT
|THE IMPACT
|LUANGWASOLAR ENERGY PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY: ZAMBIA
|Safe, affordable and sustainable energy must be provided in rural Zambia to eradicate poverty through invigorating local economies, it impacts health through eliminating air-polluting indoor cooking and heating methods, and supporting better healthcare provision. Enjoying high levels of solar radiation during much of the year, Zambia can successfully integrate solar energy into its supply solutions.
|Bigen developed the Technical Concept Design for an off grid, battery back- up, diesel generator integration Solar PV system at Luangwa Town and conducted Pre-feasibility study.
|Capacity to provide off grid electricity to villages without electricity
|NORTH-SOUTH CARRIER WATER TRANSFER PROJECT: BOTSWANA
|A 360km strategic water transfer system between the Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams, and Gaborone and other areas, was the government’s solution to serious water supply challenges. With two of the three phases of the NSC now completed, regional economic growth and quality of life in Botswana have been significantly enhanced.
|Bigen was the employer’s representative for the second phase of the project – providing conceptual design development, EPC tender documents and construction supervision of NSC-2 transfer system.
|2 384 jobs created during 201712 million people benefiting from water projectsTraining provided to 5 811 local peopleAdequate water supply to communities
|ETHEKWINI INTEGRATED RAPID TRANSPORT NETWORK: SOUTH AFRICA
|The South African National Roads Agency, SOC, has developed an integrated rapid public transport network plan for the entire eThekwini municipal area and appointed Bigen to manage the construction of the 6,2km road in the C3B corridor through Pinetown and New Germany.
|Bigen, with its expertise and full capability in infrastructure development, provided project management, contract engineering and design and contract documentation services. It also met the agency’s tender requirements for local empowerment targets.
|Six emerging contractors were employed to perform 51% of the contract work32 local BEE subcontractors were employed
|SOSHANGUVE ELECTRIFICATION PROJECT: SOUTH AFRICA
|The South African government’s large housing project in Soshanguve, Tshwane comprises 18 000 housing units and efficient, timeous, on-budget electrification was one of the key requirements.
|Bigen, with its proven expertise and full capability in energy provision ranging from planning services to project management and execution, was appointed to undertake the electrical reticulation design and installation in the housing units as well as project and contract management.
|Improving livelihoods sustainably through increasing the supply of electrical power to 72 000 local people.Employment of local professional workers and construction workers.Development of local suppliers