Bigen Group Chooses Mauritius To Expand Its Business And Service More Countries In Africa

Bigen Group is an African infrastructure company based in Mauritius – one of a growing pool of companies choosing to set up business in Mauritius as a springboard to opportunity in Africa.

Bigen Group sees lives transformed and local economies boosted by its projects in more than 19 African countries, including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, Congo, Lesotho and Tanzania, not only through sustainable infrastructure development, but also through its value add practice of ‘doing good while doing business’. Financial, technical, socio-economic, environmental and institutional services are provided in sectors covering real estate, water and sanitation, transportation, energy and health.

For a number of reasons, Mauritius is an attractive destination for companies like Bigen Group. Executive Chairperson, Dr Snowy Khoza, cites ease of doing business high on the list. Political stability, the maturity of the market and bilateral agreements with so many African countries are other important factors.

“The bilingualism of the people – fluent in both English and French has helped us to service Francophone Africa as well as Anglophone Africa. For us, this was a key driver for coming to Mauritius. We do not have to worry about the administrative or legal aspects in the countries in which we operate because the team in Mauritius is proactive and understands these markets. This allows us to concentrate on our business and doing what we know best” says Khoza.

Khoza also acknowledges the transition that Mauritius has made, moving from a sugar-based to a diversified economy with a rapidly growing financial sector.

“Mauritius is a haven of knowledge – the only country in the region where you can find all the financial institutions and investors gathered in one place. If we need to start a development project in an African country, the Mauritian team provides the guidance we need, connecting us with the right investors.”

Bigen supports African governments’ sustainable development goals by insightfully providing cost-effective development solutions. Aided by the Group’s partnerships in the Mauritius International Finance Centre (IFC), Bigen’s impact on Africa is wide-reaching. Notable project involvement in African countries includes: