Big 5 Construct Kenya Opens In Nairobi, Uniting Construction Professionals With 150+ Local And International Companies

The largest construction industry event in the country, Big 5 Construct Kenya, is expected to attract over 8,500 high-profile buyers and decision-makers attending from Kenya

Germany, China, Italy, Türkiye, India, Egypt, Tunisia and the UAE among country pavilions at the event

The event is endorsed by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development in Kenya

The Kenyan construction sector continues its growth momentum as the cost of construction output is anticipated to achieve an impressive $10.5 billion by 2028. This potential is further reflected in the opportunities presented at Big 5 Construct Kenya,which opened today at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi.

Big 5 Construct Kenya marked its grand opening followed by a government-led tour of the show that was attended by Joel P. Arumonyang, Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Works at the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Kenya; Omar Mohamed AlGhfeli, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai; Lukasz Sloniowski, Head of Polish Trade Office in Nairobi; ; Sarit Shah, CEO, Sarit Complex; Carole Kadenge, General Manager, Sarit Expo Centre as well as the organizers team from dmg events including Matt Denton, President; Mehtap Gursoy, Portfolio Director – Construction; and Amr Hassan, Event Director.

Strong government support

Big 5 Construct Kenya is endorsed by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development in Kenya, bringing together more than 8,500 construction professionals, including contractors, consultants, developers, architects, quantity surveyors, project managers, engineers, facility managers, interior designers, agents and distributors.

“The robust support from the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development highlights the event’s role in facilitating key partnerships that contribute to the growth of the construction sector in Kenya, aligned with Kenya Vision 2030,” said Mehtap Gürsoy, Portfolio Director – Construction, dmg events.

On the opening day, a government delegation from Egypt comprising Mostafa E. Saad, Deputy Chief of Mission DCM, Deputy Permanent Representative; Amr Elbakry, Economic Counsellor; and Mohamed Osama, Consul, Egypt Embassy attended the event and interacted with Egyptian exhibitors.

New exhibiting brands in 2024

Some of the most renowned construction companies debut this year at Big 5 Construct Kenya, adding significant muscle to the event’s exhibitor lineup. Stanley Black and Decker bring their construction expertise, while Protech Industries Equipment introduces Honda Power’s innovative solutions to the mix. The addition of manufacturing leaders National Industries Ceramics, construction chemistry specialists MC Bauchamie, and heavy equipment pioneers Liebherr creates opportunities for attendees to engage with market leaders who are serious about investing in Kenya’s construction future.

“This influx of international heavyweights indicates both the event’s growing significance and Kenya’s increasing attractiveness as a construction market hub,” added Gürsoy.

Country pavilions bring diversified products & services

Seven country pavilions shine the spotlight on construction solutions, services and systems from China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Türkiye and the UAE. Big 5 Construct Kenya also has participation from countries including Djibouti, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia and the US.

The event’s expanded exhibitor base, with more than 150 exhibitors, offers visitors access to a comprehensive construction showcase, featuring everything from smart building technologies and sustainable solutions to heavy machinery and urban design. This diverse mix spans across key sectors, including building interiors, concrete innovations, construction safety, digital systems, MEP services, solar solutions and landscape design.

Industry leaders headline CPD-certified Big 5 Talks

Prominent speakers such as Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi, Founder & CEO of Miundo Misingi; Rose Kananu, Director at Howard Aidevo Consulting; QS Kiprotich Christopher, Partner at CMAS (Contract Management Advisory Services) Limited; Charles Waneno, Associate Director at Turner & Townsend Kenya; Etta Madete Mukuba, Founding Director and Development Manager at Zima Homes Kenya; Frank Lloyd Mwiti, CEO of Nairobi Securities Exchange; and Martin Mbugua, Partner at Quantycosts Consultants, share experience and strategic insights to tackle the industry’s most urgent challenges at Big 5 Talks, which hosts sessions on architecture, project management, sustainability and technology.

Driving industry collaboration

Big 5 Construct Kenya boasts strong support from key associations and organizations dedicated to advancing the construction sector, with partnerships from leading industry bodies such as the Town and County Planners Association of Kenya (TCPAK), CIOB, Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), BIM Africa and The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK).

Gear Up challenge

A new feature at this year’s Big 5 Construct Kenya is the Gear Up challenge, where attendees can compete to put on a complete set of construction safety gear as quickly as possible, showcasing their speed and knowledge of essential safety practices in the construction industry. Each day, the fastest competitor will be recognized as the day’s champion and rewarded with a Samsung tablet.

The event is open until 8 November 2024 at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi. Registration is free for trade and industry professionals over the age of 18. For more information visit: www.big5constructkenya.com.