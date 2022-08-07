Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists  

Like the era after which it’s named, Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance, represents a cultural reawakening, and yet another effort where she has celebrated and elevated African artists. Beyoncé has involved various African artists in her projects and many a time introduced them to international audiences. Before Black is King, these include poetry by Kenyan-born Warsan Shire on Lemonade, a quote by Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Flawless (2013) and choreography by Tofo Tofo – the Mozambique-based dance group – in the Run the World (Girls) video. Though not as prominently as on Black is King, Beyoncé has included African artists on Renaissance too, particularly on the song Move, which has an Afrobeats-inspired style and features P2J (Nigeria) and GuiltyBeatz (Ghana) as producers, as well as Tems as a writer and performer.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

