Benin Celebrates Voodoo with Famed Annual Festival

The annual Voodoo festival in Ouidah, southern Benin, merges spirituality and tourism, attracting thousands of locals and foreigners. Known as a hub for gods and spirits, the celebration honors one of the world’s oldest religions through traditional ceremonies, dances, and rituals. Voodoo draws heavily from the Yoruba culture of Nigeria and influences from neighboring Togo and Ghana. Visitors gain a better understanding of the religion, helping dispel common misconceptions and enabling them to experience Voodoo as a harmonious communion with nature. The festival, which highlights Benin’s rich heritage, serves as a “return to the source” for Africans and Afro-descendants, according to Ouidah’s mayor, Christian Houetchenou. With growing global interest, Benin aims to harness the festival’s tourism potential to highlight its rich cultural heritage.

Source: AP

