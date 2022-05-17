New dolls are part of the Barbie Fashionistas line where the Barbie brand delivers the most diversity and inclusion, where 175+ looks have been introduced
Mattel, Inc. and its iconic Barbie® brand announced its first Barbie doll to be introduced with behind-the-ear hearing aids, as part of its latest offerings in the most diverse and inclusive line of Fashion dolls on the market.
Continuing the brand’s journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle, and to allow kids to play out even more stories they see in the world around them, the new Fashionistas line-up includes Barbie with behind the ear hearing aids, Ken doll with vitiligo, new Fashionista doll with a prosthetic leg and Ken options with rooted short hair.
The Barbie Fashionistas line is where the Barbie brand delivers the most diversity and inclusion, and since its inception, 175+ looks have been introduced, offering girls a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours, and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions to choose from. In 2021, eight of the top ten most popular dolls in the line globally were diverse, inspiring girls to tell more stories and find a doll that speaks to and represents them.
Dr. Jen Richardson, a leading authority in educational audiology adds “I’m honored to have worked with Barbie to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids. As an educational audiologist with over 18 years of experience working in hearing loss advocacy, it’s inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll. I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”
“Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation, and as the most diverse doll line on the market, we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types, and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them. It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.” — Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel.
Barbie and Ken Fashionista assortment dolls will be sold in toy stores with SRP of R249.99 starting in June 2022
Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids:
- This is the first Barbie doll to be introduced with behind-the-ear hearing aids, further expanding the Fashionistas line to reflect people with disabilities, such as hearing loss.
- In addition to the doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids, this year’s Fashionistas lineup includes new dolls in a variety of body types including smaller bust, curvy and original, as well as a new Fashionista doll with a prosthetic leg.
Ken doll with vitiligo:
- In 2020, we introduced Barbie with vitiligo into our Fashionistas line to allow kids to play out even more stories they see in the world around them. It was one of the top five Fashionistas’ best sellers in the U.S. that year.
- This year, we have expanded the offering to include a Ken doll with vitiligo to allow more storytelling.
- In addition to the new Ken doll with vitiligo, this year we are introducing new Ken options with rooted short hair and slender body type.
