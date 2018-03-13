Backstage with… Dr. Mamphela Ramphele

The medical doctor, anti-apartheid activist and former head of the World Bank recently launched Agang SA, a political party that will contest in next year’s general election. Given the ruling African National Congress (ANC)’s strong, loyal base, many have received Dr. Ramphele’s new party with apprehension. However, in a country where 72 percent of the unemployed are younger than 34 years old, it’s the youth vote that will likely to be critical in next year’s polls. And Dr. Ramphele is, by no means, oblivious to this fact having hired the same strategy team that secured U.S. President Barack Obama‘s victory in 2008.

Africa.com CEO and Executive Editor Teresa Clarke sat down with the political hopeful to talk about her rural upbringing, hopes for her native country and how she finds inner peace.