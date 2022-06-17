The Africa CEO Forum, largest international meeting of the African private sector, the organization recognized Mr. Hiridjee as the CEO who best shaped and influenced business and development in the continent.
AXIAN Group is thrilled by the announcement from The Africa CEO Forum that it has chosen AXIAN CEO Hassanein Hiridjee as the CEO of the year. At its annual summit, the largest international meeting of the African private sector, the organization recognized Mr. Hiridjee as the CEO who best shaped and influenced business and development in the continent.
“I am beyond honored and humbled to win this most prestigious award. The other CEOs also nominated embody the best of the private sector in helping Africa move forward impactfully. We are at a turning point in the continent in light of our demographics and challenges. At the same time there’s so much promise and potential and the private sector will continue to play a key role in ensuring we are moving in the right direction in driving socioeconomic transformation, economic growth, and job creation across the African continent and Indian Ocean. ” Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO of AXIAN Group.
AXIAN is a leading pan-African group with $1.6 billion in revenue specializing in five business sectors: real estate, telecom, financial services, energy, and fintech and innovation. Led by a belief in an innovative growth model based on inclusiveness, partnerships and expertise sharing, AXIAN is committed to making a positive impact and ensuring financial and digital opportunities for all Africans.
“At AXIAN, having a positive influence lies at the heart of our group’s core business strategy. Measuring the scope of our impact is indispensable to fulfilling our group’s mission. This why we deliver solar electricity to tens of thousands, provide mobile banking to millions, and are committed to sustainable projects including at our own company where 90% of our energy we be will renewable by 2030. ” Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO of AXIAN Group.
The Africa CEO Forum is organized by Groupe Jeune Afrique, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), with over 1,500 participants from 70 countries, including 50 heads of state and ministers. The Forum was launched in 2012 and is Africa’s premiere conference focused on the development of the private sector on the continent.