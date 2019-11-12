Announcing Shawa Luangwa Camp

Green Safaris, the pioneering and passionately eco-friendly new safari operator, is delighted to announce the opening of its fourth lodge, Shawa Luangwa Camp. Located in the heart of the Lupanda GMA, on the banks of the Luangwa River, it is ideally located to explore both the Park and the Nsefu sector. The Camp opens 1st June 2020. Green Safaris currently operates Ila Safari Lodge in the center of the Kafue National Park and Kaya Mawa, on Likoma Island in Malawi and will expand its portfolio with Chisa Busanga Camp and Shawa Luangwa Camp by mid 2020.

Shawa Luangwa Camp derives its name from the partnership with Jacob Shawa, the legendary guide (Wanderlust top 8 best world professional guides in 2017) who was born and brought up within Zambia’s South Luangwa valley. His experience, knowledge and enthusiasm about the bush led him to identify and secure one of the most pristine sites in the Valley for a new camp to be developed, and to team up with Green Safaris. The small and intimate camp will open June 1 2020, and consists of 4 tents (3 double and 1 family), all overlooking the Luangwa river.

Silent Safaris Green Safaris will operate both in the park (one minute across the river) and in the Nsefu sector (a short 15 minute drive from camp) using electric game drive vehicles, for silent safaris. After having developed and operated the very first eLandy in Zambia (operating at Ila Safari Lodge) already 7 years ago, the company has now committed to expand their fleet with 4 more EV’s, in sync with the operator’s sustainability drive and to add a completely new experience to safaris, in silence.

Access to Shawa Luangwa Camp is best by plane from Lusaka (1 hour) followed by a one-hour transfer drive into camp, of which the last 30 minutes is already into the stunning scenery of the Lupanda GMA. With the addition of their own camp in South Luangwa, Green Safaris will continue to offer integrated packages combining the pristine wilderness of the Kafue National Park and Busanga Plains, with the amazing wildlife in South Luangwa and their stunning beach destination of Kaya Mawa, which can be easily reached from Mfuwe airport.

Vincent Kouwenhoven, Green Safaris Founder said: “We’ve been very much looking forward to opening a Green Safaris bush camp in South Luangwa, truly one of the most beautiful nature reserves in Africa and we are thrilled to operate the camp with Jacob Shawa as our head-guide, who knows the secrets of the Luangwa like no other.

Jacob Shawa, “Working with Green Safaris to develop this camp is a dream come true for me. I’m so proud to not just have secured one of the most beautiful spots in the valley, but even more so to have found a partner who puts so much emphasis on sustainability, conservation and community development, which are all so close to my heart”.

For Agents, Green Safaris will offer educational trips to the new camps in Busanga and South Luangwa post WAA from May 23-30th 2020, including optional visits to Ila Safari Lodge and Kaya Mawa. For more information on the rates and special introductory packages combining all Green Safaris Properties, please contact Bronwyn Smith (bronwyn@greensafaris.com) or visit Green Safaris website here.





