Analyst Reports Recognise Nexign’s Value-Based Approach To Digital Transformation

1. Optimal TCO, enabled by flexible, agile products and open architecture for the cloud

The analysts’ reports support three commonalities regarding Nexign’s offerings to CSPs:

(1) said Nexign is leveraging its experience in offering high-performance solutions with optimal TCO to expand internationally. Analysys Mason (2) said Nexign is differentiating itself as a value leader in tele digital transformation, which continues to resonate strongly, especially with CSPs concerned with the risk and return on investment (ROI) potential of digital transformations.

2. An end-to-end portfolio capitalising on CSPs’ existing investments in BSS and network monetisation, as well as new ventures into 5G, IoT and blockchain

(1) noted that features such as a fully microservices-based architecture, as-a-service delivery, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), and a high degree of process automation will become extremely important for many telcos. Nexign is already offering some of these features in some of its portfolios. For instance, the customer experience (CX) layer is already microservices-based, and Nexign Network Monetisation Suite is already fully virtualised. Analysys Mason (4) said Nexign is positioning itself as a value leader that can provide IoT capabilities comparable to other leading vendors at a lower TCO.

3. Extensive experience (27 years) of supporting Tier 1-2 CSPs operating in challenging commercial conditions and serving extremely tech-savvy subscribers

(1) said one of Nexign’s core values is transparency-giving clients full visibility and understanding at every stage of a project. This is reflected in its messaging, which is very high on technical detail but low on digital transformation buzzwords. Analysys Mason (2) said Nexign has a strong services practice, which positions the company well for the increasing number of opportunities in providing managed services for telcos.

