Ami Faku Releases A Love Song That Celebrates The Beauty Of Good Men, Ubuhle Bakho

Eastern Cape’s, South African rising star with a notable voice, Ami Faku, has just released her second solo single titled, Ubuhle Bakho.

With a Metro FM exclusive that started on Wednesday, you can now also hear Ami Faku’s brand new single on Lesedi FM, Mdantsane FM, Power FM, Jozi FM, Alex FM, TransAfrica Radio and KQFM just to highlight a few.

Following the highly successful release of her debut single, Ndikhethe Wena, Ami Faku returns with another love song, this time celebrating the beauty of good men.

Chorus

Ubuhle bakho / your beauty

Bobe golide / is like gold

Kukhanya konke / everything lights up

Xa ukhona / when you are here

Ubuhle bakho / your beauty

Bobe golide / is like gold

Kukhanya amehlo / my eyes light up

Xa ukhona / when you are here

“I wanted to create a song that was a bit different. A lot of love songs focus on women, so I wanted to do something for men. We need to appreciate the beauty of the men around us like gold,” expresses Ami Faku.

“Ubuhle Bakho is another reminder why Ami Faku is a special musical gem to cherish. You can’t help but get emotional when you listen to the song and that speaks not only to Ami Faku’s phenomenal writing skills but also the depth and soul of her voice,” shares Ninel Musson, Director at Vth Season.

Produced by Eternal Africa of EQO (Export Quality Only) and arranged by Raphael Benza of Vth Season who also did the A&R for the track, Ubuhle Bakho has all the right ingredients to make this single a South African favourite and classic that the country will enjoy for many years to come.

Produced by Eternal Africa of EQO (Export Quality Only) and arranged by Raphael Benza of Vth Season who also did the A&R for the track, Ubuhle Bakho has all the right ingredients to make this single a South African favourite and classic that the country will enjoy for many years to come.