Although Considered too Risky, Investments in Africa’s Infrastructure have Enormous Potential

Africa50 is transforming infrastructure investment across Africa, delivering impactful, scalable, and replicable solutions. By 2024, after seven years of operation, the institution had invested in 27 projects across 29 countries, valued at over $8 billion, spanning energy, transport, ICT, fintech, healthcare, and education. These initiatives have brought tangible benefits to people and economies while providing attractive returns. Established by African countries in response to the African Union’s call for innovative solutions, Africa50 exemplifies bold action to bridge the continent’s vast infrastructure gap. With growing shareholder trust, it remains at the forefront of addressing Africa’s needs in a rapidly changing world.

Source: African Business