Algeria Invests $1 Billion in New Rail Coaches to Boost National Connectivity

Algeria’s National Company of Rail Transport (SNTF) is spearheading a major rail revitalization project, aiming for full connectivity for the country’s 47 million people by 2035. The project’s initial phase will see the acquisition of 400 train coaches at an estimated cost of $1.03 billion, according to SNTF’s transport manager, Sifian Aibash. Already, Algiers has issued an international tender for the supply of passenger rolling stock with specifications for electric trains equipped for use on a standard gauge railway. To support the initiative, Algeria has launched electrification projects to accommodate the installation of these trains. The North African country, which has over 5,000 kilometers of rail, also has plans to construct new lines like the Kenchela-Constantine connection to enhance travel efficiency, foster regional connectivity, and boost economic growth.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER