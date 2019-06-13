AI Expo Africa Launches Grand AI Art Challenge

In recent years, art-creating AI has pushed

AI Expo Africa the largest business focused AI event in Africa have

launched a grand challenge is to create an original piece of artwork

or music that leverages AI. There will be one winner for each category

(visual art & music) and winners must be citizens of an African

country and must be living in Africa. Sign up at

https://zindi.africa/competitions/ai-art. Awards will be presented to

the winner at the exclusive AI Expo Africa VIP event on the opening

night of AI Expo Africa in Cape Town South Africa on 3 September 2019

– with the music track(s) being played during the event and art work

on display. Both works will be auctioned during the exclusive

networking / drinks reception event 4 September with proceeds going

(50%) to the artist and (50%) to you guys at Starting Chance plus we

would love to have you back at the event again.

1st prize in each category (music and visual art) will receive:

• 1 x VIP / full access ticket to AI Expo Africa worth

$650 including all refreshments and food

• $600 contribution to flights to Cape Town (limited to

economy flights only within Africa)

• $250 in total contribution for 2x nights hotel

accommodation in Cape Town

• 50% share in auction proceeds of the art works & music

with 50% going to the event charity, Starting Chance.

• A TV / Media Interview plus social media and press

release for winners

• Speaking opportunity in the case study track at AI Expo

• Valuable networking opportunities with largest AI tech

community in Africa

• Photography of the event will also be provided

2nd and 3rd placed creators will be given special mentions in press

and social media. This competition is sponsored by The AI Media

Group, creators of AI Expo Africa, and Cortex Ventures, Africa’s first

AI only focused VC company.

About The AI Media Group The AI Media Group are the creators of AI

Expo Africa and believe the tech media landscape is changing. We are

leveraging new formats and platforms to communicate the 4IR

opportunity in the African AI & Data Science landscape for

entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, governments and

corporations. We make our content accessible across the whole of

Africa by removing price and knowledge barriers to content, creating

new event formats and sharing the fastest growing business

opportunities across the continent to create an AI powered future for

Africa.

About Cortex Ventures Cortex Ventures is a business unit of the Cortex

Group. The Cortex Group Is An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Focused

Holding Company Building Value In The IR4.0 Economy On A Local,

Regional And Global Scale. Cortex Ventures is an AI-focused seed to

growth stage Venture Capital Company that develops, incubates and

invests in entrepreneurial businesses within African AI Communities to

help accelerate their growth and international expansion