AI Expo Africa Launches Grand AI Art Challenge

AI Expo Africa the largest business focused AI event in Africa have
launched a grand challenge is to create an original piece of artwork
or music that leverages AI. There will be one winner for each category
(visual art & music) and winners must be citizens of an African
country and must be living in Africa. Sign up at
https://zindi.africa/competitions/ai-art. Awards will be presented to
the winner at the exclusive AI Expo Africa VIP event on the opening
night of AI Expo Africa in Cape Town South Africa on 3 September 2019
– with the music track(s) being played during the event and art work
on display. Both works will be auctioned during the exclusive
networking / drinks reception event 4 September with proceeds going
(50%) to the artist and (50%) to you guys at Starting Chance plus we
would love to have you back at the event again.
1st prize in each category (music and visual art) will receive:
• 1 x VIP / full access ticket to AI Expo Africa worth
$650 including all refreshments and food
• $600 contribution to flights to Cape Town (limited to
economy flights only within Africa)
• $250 in total contribution for 2x nights hotel
accommodation in Cape Town
• 50% share in auction proceeds of the art works & music
with 50% going to the event charity, Starting Chance.
• A TV / Media Interview plus social media and press
release for winners
• Speaking opportunity in the case study track at AI Expo
• Valuable networking opportunities with largest AI tech
community in Africa
• Photography of the event will also be provided
2nd and 3rd placed creators will be given special mentions in press
and social media. This competition is sponsored by The AI Media
Group, creators of AI Expo Africa, and Cortex Ventures, Africa’s first
AI only focused VC company.
About The AI Media Group The AI Media Group are the creators of AI
Expo Africa and believe the tech media landscape is changing. We are
leveraging new formats and platforms to communicate the 4IR
opportunity in the African AI & Data Science landscape for
entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, governments and
corporations. We make our content accessible across the whole of
Africa by removing price and knowledge barriers to content, creating
new event formats and sharing the fastest growing business
opportunities across the continent to create an AI powered future for
Africa.
About Cortex Ventures Cortex Ventures is a business unit of the Cortex
Group. The Cortex Group Is An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Focused
Holding Company Building Value In The IR4.0 Economy On A Local,
Regional And Global Scale. Cortex Ventures is an AI-focused seed to
growth stage Venture Capital Company that develops, incubates and
invests in entrepreneurial businesses within African AI Communities to
help accelerate their growth and international expansion