Africa’s Star Musicians Hit the Red Carpet at the Annual All Africa Music Awards

The four-day event culminated Sunday evening at an awards ceremony on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital, Dakar. It included performances from some of Africa’s most popular musicians, including Nigeria’s P-Square and Tiwa Savage, Mali’s Rokia Kone and Senegalese singers Youssou N’Dour and Baaba Maal. AFRIMA aims to connect African musicians to global markets while embracing the continent’s cultural diversity and heritage, organisers say. This was the eighth edition of AFRIMA and the first to be held in a French-speaking country. More than 9,000 entries were submitted for this year’s contest, the highest since its inception in 2014. The winners beat out more than 380 entries in 39 categories representing five regions in Africa as well as the diaspora.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA