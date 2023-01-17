Actor, filmmaker and humanitarian, Idris Elba, and his wife, model, actress and humanitarian, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were appointed UN Goodwill Ambassadors for IFAD in April 2020. As IFAD Goodwill Ambassadors, they focus on issues related to food security, climate change and environmental conservation. The couple recently visited an IFAD-supported project in Sierra Leone, where they met farmers who received support for rice production and assistance with rural finance after the Ebola crisis.

Queen Elizabeth II awarded Idris Elba with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 and The Prince’s Trust, founded by King Charles in 1976, which Elba credits with helping to start his career, appointed him as its anti-crime ambassador in 2009.

His charitable work is as commendable as his acting accolades. He supports causes related to poverty, HIV/AIDS, at-risk and disadvantaged youth, health and education. He worked with the United Nations and DFID during the Ebola health crisis and filmed campaigns in support of UNICEF, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals campaign. He has also recently created a number of youth-focused campaigns to promote education and learning and discourage violence

Sabrina Dhowre Elba also works with a variety of civil society organizations, including Conservation International on environmental issues. She is passionate about gender equality and promoting the empowerment of women and girls worldwide.