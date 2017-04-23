Albert Luthuli, South Africa, 1960

Albert Luthuli was the first African and the first person from outside Europe and the Americas to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Luthuli was awarded the prestigious award in 1960 for his role in championing for non-violent resistance to racial discrimination in South Africa. The Nobel Committee describes Luthuli as ‘A man of noble bearing, charitable, intolerant of hatred, and adamant in his demands for equality and peace among all men.” Luthuli was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolence, he became the spokesman for a campaign of civil disobedience directed against South Africa’s policy of racial segregation, and spearheaded several demonstrations and strikes against the white minority government.

He was born in 1898 and was elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) in 1952. During his acceptance speech, Luthuli noted that the award was a recognition of sacrifice made by many of all races, particularly the African people, who had endured and suffered for long.

Luthuli died at the age of 69, in 1967 after a fatal accident near his home in Stanger, now known as KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.