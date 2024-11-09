Africa’s Luxury Tourism is Big Business 

According to figures from the United Nations World Tourism Organization, international traveller arrivals in Africa in 2023 reached 96% of pre-pandemic levels. This performance had placed the continent above the global average of 88%.Citing market studies in the global sector of luxury travel, consulting firm Deloite projected a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% until 2030. Benin is looking to position itself in this niche. In mid-October, the country’s official tourism development agency announced the signing of a partnership with the Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa, Benin’s first 5-star establishment. The agreement is designed to boost Cotonou’s appeal as a tourist destination and promote the West African country as a must-see location for leisure and business travellers.

AFRICA NEWS