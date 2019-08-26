African Women in Tech: Lilian Makoi

Lilian Makoi, Founder, Jamii – Tanzania

Lilian is a Tanzanian Fintech entrepreneur who is the Founder of Jamii, a mobile micro-insurance startup that enables access to affordable health insurance for low-income communities.

She has won a number of awards, including being named one of the most innovative women in tech in Africa by the World Economic Forum in 2016. Here she shares her journey into entrepreneurship and her experience with raising funding as a female founder.

Excerpts below are from her interview with Eunice Baguma Ball, author of the book, Founding Women which highlights the amazing African women in tech.

“It’s been so exciting to see the impact that technology can make and I am now very passionate about using technology to solve problems for low- income communities.”

What was your journey into entrepreneurship like and what inspired you to become an entrepreneur? Growing up I always knew I wanted to be successful. From a young age, I had big ambitions and my father instilled in me the self-belief that I could achieve them. Throughout school, he encouraged me and pushed me to do and be more. He used to tell me that if I worked hard, I would one day be like Condoleezza Rice, who is an icon I have always admired. That desire to be successful and to make an impact in Africa is probably why I’ve always been entrepreneurial. Back in college, I remember renting out movies to other university students to make some extra pocket money. My father was always supportive and made sure I had everything I needed while I was at University, so I didn’t do it because I needed the money I just genuinely enjoyed running my own business and making my own money Immediately after college, I married my best friend and we had a daughter shortly after. The experiences of struggling to run a household and trying to lose weight after the baby led me to set up two new businesses.The first was a diet food cooking and delivery business and the second, a housekeeping and cleaning service. The diet food business had plenty of customers, but I struggled to manage my accounts and meet the demand. I later decided to close down both businesses and join full-time employment as a business development manager for a vendor company in the telecommunications sector.