African Voices on Digital Public Infrastructure

By / / Top 10 News

A video compilation featuring diverse perspectives from participants at the Global DPI Summit that took place in Cairo, Egypt. In this engaging montage, attendees share the one word they believe best captures the essence of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Africa today. The video highlights the enthusiasm, optimism, and unique insights of leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the continent, offering a powerful snapshot of Africa’s evolving digital landscape. From “innovation” to “inclusion” and beyond, these voices paint a vivid picture of the future of DPI in Africa.

AFRICA.COM

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.