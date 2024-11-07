African Medicine Manufacturing Receives A Boost

The first African medicine manufacturing conference is confirmed for 20 – 22 November 2024 in Tanzania

The Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FAPMA) and Vizuri Health Dynamics (Vizuri) confirms the first African Medicines Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AMMTEC) which will take place in Tanzania from 20 – 22 November 2024.

AMMTEC 2024 is the first of its kind to bring together African medicine manufacturers from across the continent and across dose-forms. The conference will convene partners and stakeholders ranging from technical support providers, procurement agencies, government purchasers, regulators, financiers and suppliers to address the issues impeding growth across the industry.

While Africa has immense potential in medicine manufacturing, the reality remains a stark contrast. The continent remains heavily reliant on imported medicines and this overdependence exposes African nations to supply chain vulnerabilities and price fluctuations. For decades, donors, governments and even private sector buyers have preferred to import from outside the continent, diverting spend that could be stimulating investment in African enterprises and contributing to national and regional economies.

For too long, discussions to tackle the issue have not included the voices of African private sector businesses who manufacture medicines. The theme for this inaugural AMMTEC is: “Shaping the Market: Moving from intent to demand for African manufactured medicines.” AMMTEC 2024 provides a platform and voice to African medicine manufacturing, giving them a seat at the table. It is unique in that it is developed by African medicine manufacturers for African medicine manufacturing.

“One of the biggest challenges facing African manufacturers is access to markets and the ability to trade sustainably and profitably. The root causes underlying profitable market access span several complex issues and tackling them requires frank and open discussions, but more importantly, a commitment to doing things differently; and to acting boldly and with speed,” explained Dr Skhumbuzo Ngozwana, AMMTEC Conference Secretariat, FAPMA Board Member and CEO of Kiara Health.

AMMTEC 2024’s agenda features three plenary sessions where African manufacturers will join forces with influential experts and policy makers to move beyond articulating the pressing challenges, and focus on defining tangible and actionable solutions.

Plenary 1 will tackle ‘Building Brand Africa: How to Build Trust and Demand’. African manufacturers will be joined by Thabang Skwambane, CEO Nahana Comms Group and Mandi Fine, CEO Fine Group to discuss how manufacturers can establish trust and recognition, examining strategies to leverage the power of branding and marketing to enhance the perception of African pharmaceuticals and drive preference.

Plenary 2, ‘Driving Investments, Incentives and Preference’, will be led by Dr Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Pharmacare Group’s Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development. This plenary will identify specific interventions needed to level the playing field in the sector, including stimulating investment and building south-south trade.

Plenary 3, ‘Competing as Equals through Operations and Business Performance’, led by Matt Tyson of Health 4 Development will draw manufacturers to key interventions for growth and improved returns. The session will highlight tools such as Cost, Volume, Profit (CVP) analysis, and unpack the interplay of sales volumes with technical interventions that optimise costs and deliver sustainable profitability.

AMMTEC 2024 will enable all delegates to strengthen their networks, identify leads and explore regional and continental partnerships. The AMMTEC 2024 agenda is downloadable here.

Speaking about the unique opportunity this conference presents to Africa’s health care sector, Dr Mariatou Tala Jallow, Chair of Vizuri Health Dynamics said “Structured roundtable meetings will be facilitated during Friday afternoon to

help broker commitments to address specific barriers or opportunities facing medicine manufacturers. Additionally, both FAPMA and Vizuri will provide post-conference support to help turn discussions to actionable outcomes for manufacturers”.

AMMTEC 2024 is proudly sponsored by The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, UNITAID and United States Pharmacopeia (USP), and powered by Health 4 Development (H4D), a strategic advisor operating across the African healthcare value chain. Media partners include Logis-T Africa and Axess Health.

AMMTEC will be held from 20 – 22 November 2024 at the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. To find out more, visit www.ammtec.org.za