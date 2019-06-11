African Media Agency Partners With African Leadership (UK) Limited’s 3rd Africa Summit In London

A leading Pan African media relations and communications firm has partnered with African Leadership UK Limited to host the 3rd Africa Summit taking place at The Dorchester, 53 Park Lane London W1K 1QA United Kingdom, on 26th July 2019.

The Africa Summit is a premier and annual programme of the African Leadership magazine bringing together Business and Political Leaders as well as Key Stakeholders under one roof to connect with one another, celebrate innovation, entrepreneurship and development in the continent, and explore diverse thoughts and perspectives on issues relations to the social, economic and environmental sustainability of Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, African Leadership magazine CEO, Ken Giami noted that this year’s summit is deemed to be more successful. “The coming on board of AMA was a real shot in the arm for the summit. Not only will they bring on board media expertise but will also help steer our agenda to the highest level. This year’s summit theme; Intra-African Trade: Beyond Rhetoric and Political Commitments. This is totally in line with what AMA strives for”

African countries over the years have adopted a number of Regional Trade Agreements (RTAs) intended to promote trade among themselves, such as the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Right to Residence and Right to Establishment, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), as well as the landmark Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA, a landmark agreement which the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) estimates will boost intra-Africa trade by 52.3 per-cent.

The “Policymakers’ Roundtable Session on Intra-Regional Trade” is a High-level for key domestic and international policymakers from across AU member states and the International Development Institutions, as well as policymakers from Europe, United States and Asia, to engage in a candid and constructive dialogue on recent developments on intra-Africa trade.

The partnership positions AMA as the official media partner for this noble event. AMA will use its vast skills and network to promote the visibility of the event. “As an authoritative voice in the African media landscape, we feel honoured to be part of this summit. Positive African narrative is at the core of our business and we will always endeavor to make sure that we are part of the voice for the positive transformation and development of the continent,” noted Eloine Barry African Media Agency’s founder and CEO.

While previous editions of the summit have attracted over 250 leaders from across Africa, United States and the United Kingdom, the 2019 edition promises to be even bigger.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of African Leadership (UK)LTD & African Media Agency