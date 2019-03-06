African Media Agency Employee, Meganne Boho Gets Recognized For Her Civic Engagement For Women Empowerment

Meganne Boho, Account Manager at African Media Agency (AMA), has been recognized as Outstanding Leader in Civil Society for Women Empowerment by the International Association SEPHIS which advocates for Women Empowerment and Women Leadership. The recognition ceremony has been held during the launch of the African Women of the Future Fellowship, a fellowship initiated by the association SEPHIS which targets young women leaders, at the headquarters of the African Development Bank in Abidjan on March 1st, 2019.

As a communication and Fundraising Regional Director of Sephis, Meganne is one of the pillar of this program of excellence. She outstandingly managed to get this project fostered among the 50 best innovations in education in the African Union Handbook. Working for AMA as an Account Manager for two years now , Meganne is driven by the will to change the perception about the role women play in society and in the communication and media field in Africa. Meganne took part in prestigious programs such as the Study of the United States Institute for Women Leaders in Delaware State and leadership trainings at the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Regional centers in Lagos and Dakar, sponsored by the US Department of States.

Meganne Boho receiving her certificate of honor from Mrs Sefora Kodjo Kouassi, President of the association Sephis Crédit: Franck Arichi

These trainings triggered her sense of giving back as she set up free coaching since 2016 for youth of her community who want to apply for any of the programs she attended. Up to now, many women who have benefited from her coaching sessions have been selected for the program they applied for. Speaking about this recognition, Meganne said “I’ve always believed women have the potential to ignite changes in Africa. Being acknowledged for my work for their empowerment during the month of March which is dedicated to women is a great honour.”

“We are extremely proud to have Meganne as part of the team and hope that -through her activism- she inspires many young and not so young women in Africa to create a better future for generations to come“, commented Eloïne Barry, AMA’s CEO

Distributed by African Media Agency .