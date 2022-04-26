African Leaders Tweet Macron on His Re-election

Top 10 News / April 26, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

African leaders are congratulating French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election after a convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen. Senegal’s President Macky Sall, the current African Union chairman, sent his best wishes for Mr Macron’s re-election. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he looked forward to working with Mr Macron to strengthen ties between the two countries. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda hailed Mr Macron’s leadership that “seeks to unite and not divide”. Mr Macron is the first sitting French president in 20 years to be re-elected.

SOURCE: BBC

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here