Africa Tourism Partners Appoints Claire Mugabi Of AFRIREPS In Uganda As East African Representative

Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) (www.africatourismpartners.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Mugabi (MCIM, MBA) as the representative for East Africa with effect from Monday, 04 November 2024.

Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) is a UN Tourism Affiliate Member and a recipient of the Distinction Award. As a Pan-African firm specialising in tourism development and strategic destination marketing, ATP focuses on strategy formulation, master planning, and strategic marketing in the travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sectors. The firm utilises its extensive expertise, strong partnerships, and global networks to implement impactful programmes that are uniquely designed and yield measurable outcomes.

Claire Mugabi is the current CEO of AFRIREPS, based in Uganda and will be joining Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) as East African representative. She has over fifteen years in the marketing and communications industry which makes her a good fit for the position.

Kwakye Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Tourism Partners, commended Claire Mugabi on her appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to significantly contribute to ATP’s initiatives aimed at enhancing intra-Africa travel market access and tourism development across the continent and in key source markets within Africa. “Given Claire’s expertise and experience, we are certain she will add considerable value to our efforts in East Africa as well as throughout the continent and beyond. Her contributions will enhance all areas of our work, including tourism strategy formulation and implementation, destination marketing and brand management, MICE strategy and project management, investment promotion and facilitation, as well as executive coaching and capacity building“, said Kwakye Donkor.

Speaking about her appointment, Claire Mugabi pledged her commitment to transform the region through impactful initiatives. “I am excited to join Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) as the representative and focal person for East Africa. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to contribute to ATP’s mission of redefining African tourism. I look forward to collaborating with the team to implement strategies that elevate Africa’s global tourism profile, foster sustainable growth, and ensure environmental stewardship across the region. Together, we will drive impactful initiatives that enhance Africa’s position as a premier tourism destination”, said Claire Mugabi

East African countries include Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. East Africa has been the continent’s fastest-growing region in recent years. It is home to several of the fastest-growing economies, including Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.