On 29 July, at the virtual Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) 2022, one of the stalwarts of South Africa’s marketing scene, Thebe Ikalafeng – founder and chairman of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group – will be asking an important question. Is Africa relevant or relegated?
The Nedbank IMC’s theme this year is: Marketing. Is it relevant? Thebe is well placed to consider this question from a distinctly African perspective, having visited every country in the African continent and worked in more than twenty. “I think that as Africans,” says Thebe, “we are very ready to adopt the stance that our continent is relegated by the rest of the world. In certain instances, this is true. Think of the recent Covid-19 vaccination discrimination when we had poor access to the vaccine while other countries were stockpiling.”
But this is not the whole story, he suggests. Africa is an enduring source of creative inspiration for other markets, from design to cuisine to culture and beyond. “We have a strong brand called Africa. It is an exciting time for us to push this brand,” says Thebe.
“But if I look at what we ourselves are doing, there is some concern. Of all the brands that Africans rate most highly, only 20% are made in Africa. We may even be buying international products with an African flair or flavour; essentially buying back an “Africa” that has been produced elsewhere! In so doing, are we complicit in relegating our own continent?”
Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC says that the conference has always encouraged critical and new ways of thinking. “Thebe’s presentation will provide rich food for thought. He might prod us into considering our own assumptions as African marketers. But he’ll undoubtedly inspire us, too.”
Thebe has a big personality, a wealth of knowledge about branding in Africa, and a critical – but ultimately positive – outlook on what we have to offer. His presentation at the Nedbank IMC 2022 will likely produce pure (African) gold. Don’t miss it.
Images of Thebe Ikalafeng are available at the following two links:https://app.box.com/s/m3kee2qd0uq80ztpl4boxbs6jj3sn7g6https://app.box.com/s/9f6v6qj3hjf3b5nl2fpqkmzgc1df1f01
Virtual tickets are available at R1 999 (excluding VAT)Group discounts are available.Book now at imcconference.com.Nedbank IMC 2022 bursaries are available at imcconference.com/imc-bursaries/.
About the Nedbank IMC
In 2021 a total of 1 300 delegates from 14 countries around the world watched the live virtual conference. Since its launch in 2019, the Nedbank IMC has become known for its no sales-pitch, one stream, one-day format and galaxy of renowned and specialist speakers. Importantly, the conference is committed to presenting the business case for marketing, driven through the determination to secure marketing’s seat at the boardroom table.
The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), with chartered marketers receiving Continuous Professional Development Points (CPD) for attending. The conference is endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa.