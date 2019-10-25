Africa PPP 2019, Africa’s Most Insightful Gathering Of Water, Energy And Infrastructure Stakeholders Has Begun In Cape Town!

The 11th Africa Infrastructure Investment Partnership Conference and Showcase, Africa PPP, is taking place at the Westin Cape Town, South Africa, from 22-24 October 2019 on the theme ‘Accelerating Infrastructure & Energy projects across Africa’.

Running successfully for a decade, Africa PPP has become a key platform for Public-Private stakeholders to meet, discuss, debate and share Infrastructure investment plans. This year’s conference has set out to be South Africa’s most established platform for reducing the infrastructure gap by using a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors to effectively, efficiently and economically implement infrastructure projects.

The first day of Africa PPP 2019 was an interactive workshop consisting of informative presentations, group discussions and case study directed at defining the best practices for PPP project preparation. The 4 modules focused on increasing project attractiveness, reducing overall project cost, commercial identification and the scope for PPP developments. The training was addressed by Serah Njoroge, PPP Consultant from Kenya, Mari Bruwer, Founder of MCA consulting and Kantha Rattay, Legal consultant of KR Consulting. At the end of the day, the 56 participants have received their CPD certificates.

The second day of Africa PPP 2019 has opened with the grand introductory speeches of Manel Salvado Tenesa, Business development director of Almar water Solutions, Tim Harris, CEO of WESGRO in South Africa and Mr Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee of the City of Cape Town. The conference explored the recent trends in infrastructure project finance, debated investors perspectives on project investment, discussed IPPP’s and renewable project opportunities and showcased transport, energy and waste regional partnerships.

Our most prized sponsors of Africa PPP include Almar Water Solutions, Investment Fund Africa, KFW DEG and INTEX and the event is supported by NEPAD and WESGRO. Africa PPP 2019 will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, gathering global perspectives in and around Africa.

We are looking forward to the last day for more panel discussion on infrastructure investment partnerships.

