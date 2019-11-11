Africa Investment Forum: $68BN In Investment This Time

CNBC Africa sits down with the President of the Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina to discuss the 2nd outing of the African Investment Forum and the expected impact on the continent.

CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/
CNBC Africa is an African television network for Sub-Saharan Africa. It was launched by CNBC and Africa Business News LTD on June 1, 2007. CNBC Africa is headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR