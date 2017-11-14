Leading Africa into the 4th Industrial Revolution

The opening session of the 20th AfricaCom Conference, Accelerating Africa’s digital revolution: The path towards industry 4.0, correctly set the stage for the rest of the conference. The whole point is to ensure that technology becomes more inclusive, establishing digital connections between people. Founder & CEO of “Rekindle Learning”, Rapelang Rabana, voiced her concern about the fact that schooling systems continue to focus on only teaching and stimulating one side of the brain. If we want to move forward successfully in the 4th Industrial Revolution, “we need to create whole-brained people” she said.

This was just the start of the Keynote agenda, which was the mainstream of sessions, running every day of the conference. Consecutively to this were ten other streams of sessions. Navigating through this wealth of information was quite a challenge!

One of the aspects which made all of the different streams a great success was the facet of panel discussions. Some interesting talks included topics like:

Start with a problem, not a solution

During this session, CEO of Orderin, Dinesh Patel, made it clear that you “should be as knowledgeable as possible before you step into the ring”. His implication here is that we need the proper field training before we can honestly know how to face the problems. Learning from every mistake that we make is a vitally important part of finding the perfect solution to some of the social dilemmas we currently face in Africa. His solution: An innovative approach to creative entrepreneurship.

Building a digital society to increase economic inclusion

Economic inclusion refers to the importance that digital fluency should be improved to bring jobs to Africa’s youth. Of primary concern here is that the focus should be on creating a digital society which boosts both micro and macro economies within Africa. In short: Everyone should have digital access to make this possible.

Empowering women in tech

This discussion revolved around female entrepreneurs, and leaders in their industries, who shared stories about launching a business, developing careers and supporting Africa’s tech start-up ecosystem. Lots of highs and lows were shared with the key message being that you have to prepare to make mistakes, to be successful.

Mistakes should not be viewed as failures. Women tend to do this quite often and therefore inhibit themselves from continuously pursuing entrepreneurial dreams. Mistakes should be seen as opportunities to learn, and the sooner mistakes are embraced, the quicker progress can be made.

Another interesting point raised was that women should learn to collaborate with other women. Women seem to have the drive to present themselves as powerful and self-sufficient, and if they work with other women within the field, so much more could be accomplished.

A bit about blockchain and cryptocurrencies

Possibly one of the discussion points around which there seems to be the most instability. The term “blockchain” in and of itself raises confusion. However, it was best defined by CEO and Founder of BitPesa, Elizabeth Rossiello, in a question: “What is the Internet?” As we know, the internet is a platform created by a multitude of systems collaborating to form a collective whole. Rossiello described blockchain to function similarly.

It is not just one thing, but rather a collaboration of a multitude of systems working together to create a cryptocurrency platform, which can ensure financial inclusion of everyone within the African context. There are still some significant concerns about the instability of blockchain, and it seems like it could be a while before this currency is embraced into the economics of the general market. However, the fact that it could have economic and social advantages to the continent cannot be denied.

These are only a few of the discussions amongst some 50 panel discussions that took place over the course of three days. All of the discussions contained a wealth of technological genius and possibilities which debated the future of an opportunistic, entrepreneurial Africa.