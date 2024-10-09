Africa Grapples with Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), where bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites resist antimicrobial medicines, leads to harder-to-treat infections and, consequently, increases the risk of death. AMR is a growing global health crisis, directly responsible for 1.3 million deaths annually. In fact, the World Health Organization ranks it among the top 10 global health threats. AMR is especially a problem in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a disproportionate number of AMR-related deaths. According to a report by Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM), it will be directly responsible for over six million deaths in the region between 2025 and 2030. Experts emphasize the need for a multi-faceted approach to combat the crisis, including improved infection prevention, clean water, sanitation, and access to antibiotics. Meanwhile, a high-level UN meeting in September 2024 set global targets to reduce AMR-related deaths by 10% by 2030, demonstrating a global commitment to control AMR’s growing threat.

