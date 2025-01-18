Skip to content

Africa Faces Significant but Surmountable Challenges in Fostering Doctoral Education 

A growing demand for PhD graduates has highlighted barriers such as limited funding, resource constraints, supervisory issues, and personal coping struggles, as revealed in a study focused on South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Nigeria. The “brain drain” complicates progress, with many successful scholars pursuing opportunities abroad, depriving home countries of critical expertise. However, these challenges also present opportunities to strengthen local academic systems. By investing in funding, resources, and mentorship, African nations can retain talent, nurture innovation, and build robust academic communities to drive transformative development across the continent.

Source: The Conversation

