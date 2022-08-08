SA’s leading trade event honours female pioneers within the transport industry
In recent years, great strides have been made to close the gender gap through the development and implementation of empowerment programmes focused on building both soft business skills and hard technical skills.
Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo focuses on the industry’s trailblazers who are achieving career success, shattering glass ceilings, and opening doors for other women. This Women’s Month, they are calling for nominations for the Women in Transport Awards that will be held on the 29th September 2022. This will be the 5th annual Women in Transport Awards which aims to recognise and celebrate the success of women who are transforming the face and course of the transport sector.
“I would like to encourage women in the transport sector and say that it is possible. It’s the positive attitude that you put forward daily and the little things that contribute to big things.” says WITA Judge Sindiswa Mzama, Global President at Circle of Global Business Women.
Previous winners include ‘Rising Star’ Elizabeth Marami, the First Officer of cruise ship Celebrity Edge, and Lebogang Letsoalo, Chief Executive Officer at Sincpoint, a 100% female, black-owned organisation focused on supply chain consulting and advisory solutions. In 2021, Letsoalo was awarded a hattrick of accolades, including ‘Mentor of the Year’, ‘Best Women’s Skills Development of the Year’, and the ‘Excellence in Leadership Award’.
Letsoalo returns in 2022 as a judge, alongside an impressive panel comprising Sindiswa Mzamo, Global President of Global Women in Business and Mercy Mokgatle-Sediti, President of the South African Black Business Group (SABBG) Women Holdings, which is a proud association partner. Established to address the minimal quota of women in male dominated industries, SABBG Women Holdings empowers women in business through mentorship, skills development, corporate skills transfer, financial strategies, and collaborations.
Letsoalo says: “The transport industry has some way to go to close the existing gender gap, and I believe it is important that we as women in transport lead the way in opening doors for others. You can’t be what you can’t see, but by shining a light on the opportunities that exist and helping to upskill women with transport-centric abilities, we have the ability to change the face of the industry.”
In addition to the Women in Transport Awards, the Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo will also co-locate with other leading industry events including KZN Construction Expo, Transport CEO Forum and Roads Evolution Forum & Showcase. Other highlights include the launch of the Export & Logistics Evolution Africa, powered by SAITEX, and the Transport Evolution Learning Academy.
“With over 50 port, rail and road authorities represented at this year’s Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo, as well as 80 speakers and a range of free technical workshops, we look forward to welcoming transport professionals from all across Africa to what is bound to be a dynamic, in-person event, says Le-Ann Hare, Portfolio Director for Transport Evolution at dmg events.
Nominations for Women in Transport Awards are now open – if you would like to nominate an outstanding individual who is making an invaluable contribution to Africa’s transport industry go to www.transportevolution.com to fill in an online nomination form.