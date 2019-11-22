Adesina, Masisi, Others Nominated For The African Leadership Persons Of The Year 2019

… Voting opens across the continent to decide winners

The African Leadership Magazine has unveiled the list of nominees in the 8th Edition of the Annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year 2019.

The Publisher, Dr. Ken Giami, while unveiling the nominees at the group’s corporate head office in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, noted that the ALM Persons of the Year Award has continued to attract global attention and nominations from across Africa, as well as the African Diaspora, galvanizing conversations about Africa Now and the continent’s future.

Dr. Giami, commended the nominees, adding that, “they are all winners already, because, they have been selected by Africans out of the over 1.2 Billion people on the continent, as those deserving of this exclusive recognition.”The shortlist was preceded by a call for nomination and the eventual winners would be decided via a voting process. Below are the distinguished Africans who made the shortlist of nominees in different categories, and all Africans are welcomed to vote:African of the Year 2019This recognition is open to an African whose actions have greatly impacted the continent positively in the year under review and helped shape his or her immediate society and continues to inspire globally.

Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Mo Ibrahim, Mo Ibrahim Foundation His Majesty King Mohammed IV, King of Morocco

Click here to vote African Female Leader of the Year 2019This recognition is open to an African woman who has defied the odds, risen above the patriarchal systems in the continent to positively affect the continent or influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields.

Gifty Lamptey, Managing Director, SIDALCO Group of Companies, Ghana Rawyer Manousr, Founder RAMSCO Trade & Destribution, Egypt Helen Oritsejafor, MD/CEO, Eagle Heights Group, Nigeria

Click here to vote ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Educational DevelopmentThis recognition is open to an African, whose contribution to the growth of education and deepening knowledge has been second to none in the year under review. It is also reserved for a member of the academic whose research or policy has contributed to shaping his or her country’s economic growth and development

Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria Yusuf Karodia, Founder of MANCOSA, Regent Business School, Southern Africa (Also one of the founders of Honoris Group) Afe Babalola, Founder Afe Bablola University Nigeria

Click here to vote

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Employment GenerationThis recognition is open to an African, whose actions, policies and business has helped in creating jobs for Africans in the year under review

Ashish Thakkar, Mara Phones Hillie Meyer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Momentum Metropolitan Holding Ltd, South Africa Abdulsalmad Rabiu, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Group, Nigeria Amy Jadesimi, Managing Director, LADOL, Nigeria

Click here to vote ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Political LeadershipThis recognition is open to an African, whose contribution has immensely contributed to deepening democracy and democratic values in the continent.

H.E Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana H.E Abdelfattah Elsisi, President of Egypt H.E Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia

Click here to vote ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to SocietyThis recognition is open to an African, who has given more to support a charitable cause, social justice and promote social good.

Denis Mukwege, founder, Panzi Hospital, specializes in treating women who have been raped by Rebels in Congo Femi Otedola, Philanthropist Emeka Offor, Chrome Group Patrice Motsepe, Motesepe Foundation, South Africa

Click here to vote ALM Young Person of the Year 2019Criteria: Must be between the ages of 18-38; Young persons of African descent, making a difference globally via diverse sectors such as business, IT, entertainment, sports, etc, remaining a positive role model and re-defining creativity, resilience; hard work and ingenuity of the continent’s young people

Wizkid, Music Artist, Nigeria Kevin Okyere, Springfield Group, Ghana Isaya Yunge, Founder, SomaApps Technologies Ltd, Tanzania

Click here to vote

You are therefore invited to vote for Africans in different categories for this prestigious award. Voting closes on the 10th December 2019 at midnight Central African Time.

