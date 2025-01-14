Addis Ababa and Mogadishu Re-establish Diplomatic Relations

Ethiopia and Somalia have restored full diplomatic relations following Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to Addis Ababa, where he met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. After their meeting, the leaders emphasized the importance of mutual trust and cooperation for regional stability and committed to strengthening ties through full diplomatic representation in their capitals. Mohamud and Ahmed also discussed improving trade, enhancing security collaboration, and combatting extremist groups. This reconciliation follows tensions triggered by Ethiopia’s 2023 agreement with Somaliland to lease land for a marine base in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence. Somalia, which views Somaliland as its territory, viewed the agreement as a threat to its sovereignty. In response, Mogadishu expelled Ethiopia’s ambassador and recalled its envoy. However, both countries are progressing towards normalizing relations, following the peace deal brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Source: DW