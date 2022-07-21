- This is the 25th edition of the largest mining, engineering, and transport expo in Zimbabwe
- The mining industry is an economic mainstay, contributing about 70% of its forex
- ABB products on display for the mineral processing industry include its motor control solutions
A global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket, ABB will exhibit its safe, smart, and sustainable solutions via its channel partner in Zimbabwe at MINE-ENTRA 2022 in Bulawayo from 20 to 22 July.
This is the 25th edition of the largest mining, engineering, and transport expo in the country, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The expo takes place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.
The mining industry is an economic mainstay in Zimbabwe, contributing about 70% of the country’s foreign currency revenue. Its ambitious Strategic Road to Achievement plan aims to boost the annual revenue from its mining industry from $4 billion to more than $12 billion over a four-year period.
ABB products on display for the mineral processing industry include its motor control solutions, including contactors, overload protection, push buttons and pilot devices, says Product Marketing Director Ettienne Delport. The company will be represented at MINE-ENTRA 2022 by Product Marketing Specialist Egmont Dennyschen.
“Mining and mineral processing plants need integrated process control systems that use process measurements, drive, and power distribution information to increase plant-wide efficiency, productivity, and reliability. Plants must also manage vital process and business information if management objectives are to be met,” says Delport.
ABB is a leader in providing mining operations with immediate access to essential information, including business, financial, production, environmental, technical, and quality management data. With complete access to bundled plant and operating data, mines can deploy personnel and resources decisively and effectively to achieve reliable operations.
One of ABB’s latest product innovations will also be on display at MINE-ENTRA 2022, the newly launched SACE Tmax XT range of moulded case circuit breakers (MCCBs). It features higher performances, protection, metering, and connectivity features up to 1600A.
The MCCB range has been designed for maximum ease of use, integration, and connectivity, and is built to deliver safety, reliability, and quality. The range offers thermomagnetic, electronic, and Display/Touch trip unit technology.