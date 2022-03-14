A Hub for Africa’s Diasporic Art World

Top 10 News / March 14, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Morocco has always been a gateway; not only to the African continent but to the Arab world as a whole. Marrakech stands out as one of the more accessible cities, with a pleasing mix of traditional (spice markets, the labyrinthine medina) and modern (luxury hotels, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech). While it is by no means a new destination, Marrakech has earned a recent reputation for being a hub for Africa’s diasporic art world—stop by the Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden to sample some of the best.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here