7 of Africa’s Most Interesting Female Politicians

Africa has continued to achieve great successes in many areas, including economic and social accomplishments; however, for a long time, women in Africa had been relegated to the background. This is true especially when it comes to key issues such as politics and development.

Unlike their male counterparts, in order to be where they are today, a lot of women politicians in Africa have had to overcome many challenges such as social stigmas and economic setbacks. In Africa it is said that a woman belongs to the kitchen. Nevertheless, successful African women politicians have been trying to change this narrative to prove that women can also succeed in politics and be good leaders.

In most cases, women who venture into politics often have less money than their male peers, and some are even abused based on their body orientation and private lives. Evidence has proven that African female politicians have played a key role in redefining the politics of their respective countries, as well as the entire continent.

This enormous contribution has gone a long way to shape the political landscape of African nations. For meaningful development to be achieved, women have to be involved- seeing as they constitute a majority of the population. They also need to be part of making decisions that directly affect the population.

It is encouraging to see how many women have ventured into politics thanks to increased political awareness, re-awakening, and empowerment of the feminine gender. Despite being discriminated and humiliated, African women politicians have defied the odds and are no longer political spectators.

Here we take a look at seven women politicians who didn’t give up on their political ambitions, and, as a result, have continued to influence national politics and drive economic change in their own way.

Most of these women have gone through enormous challenges in order to realize their political achievements. Many have also been involved with women empowerment agenda, which is to better the lives of young African girls. Their stories of resilience are evidence of how they’ve met their political objectives despite having personal challenges, limited resources, and support at their disposal.