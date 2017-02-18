The Gambia, officially the Republic of the Gambia, is the smallest country in Africa. Situated in West Africa, the Gambia is almost entirely surrounded by Senegal, except for its coastline running at its western end on the Atlantic Ocean. Banjul is the Gambian capital city, and the largest cities are Brikama and Serekunda. The Gambia has survived 300 years of colonial rule, as a former Portuguese empire, and a colony under French and later, British rule.

Independence Day celebrations of the Gambia take place in the capital city of Banjul, involving a parade of school children, teachers and numbers from the military. The parades take place at McCarthy Square, in front of the president and other dignitaries.

On February 18, 1965, the Gambia finally gained its independence, and 52 years later, here are 5 things to know about the Gambia and its Independence Day.